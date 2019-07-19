ROARings: Life is a Highway

Life is a Highway — So goes the 90s hit song. The musician/lyricist was inspired by the thought, ‘you can’t really control all this stuff, you just do the best you can.’

Meet Highway, a 2-year old black Labrador Mix residing in a Mississippi shelter hoping, “….to ride it all night long” to find a wonderful family to love and be loved.

Fortunately, a wonderful rescue in Mississippi, AARF, saw this friendly guy and offered “If you're going my way. I want to drive it all night long” to ROAR in Ridgefield, CT.

From the minute Highway arrived, he was an instant ROAR fave. He loves car rides, new sights and sounds, greets everyone he sees with that typical Lab ear-to-ear smile, and cannot wait to show you what he knows if you’re holding a treat in your hand.

Highway is neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and dewormed. His adoption fee is $350.

You can meet and greet Highway at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street during adoption hours Thursday through Monday. To learn more, visit roar-ridgefield.org.

If you need a new best friend or family member, Highway’s your guy; and you can count on him to do the best he can to be one!