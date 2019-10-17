ROARings: Fun-loving Mack the cat looking for an active family

What’s behind those bright golden eyes? A lively young cat with personality plus. There are many different kinds of cat purr-sonalities and Mack seems to be a blend of two. Not only will he be a close buddy who’a great to have around, but also a cat who loves people and all the attention they give him.

Mack is a super cat, who is energetic, playful, curious and loving. When you first meet him, his looks will grab your attention. He is strikingly handsome — a mix of silver, black and white fur, with unique markings scattered throughout.

Mack is just a little over a year old. He is so enthusiastic when he plays that sometimes he tends to go a bit overboard while playing with other cats. With a bit of training, a cat savvy family can help him learn what's appropriate.

Our Mack is a sweetheart. He’a up to date with his vaccinations and has been neutered. Come in and meet this adventurous kitty. I saw this on the Nebraska Humane Soc. website — “10 out of 10 cat owners confirm cats relieve stress! Adopt your relief today!”

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities. The shelter is located at 45 South St. and open from Thursday through Monday.

Mary Ellen Egan