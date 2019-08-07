ROARings: Doug, a 2-year-old black lab needs a home

Who doesn’t love a big, handsome, huggable Labrador? And one who is a lapdog is even better. Meet your match in Doug. A 2-year-old black lab mix who checks all these boxes.

The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines the name Doug as a variant of the word DOG. Need I say more?

Doug is great with other dogs and people of all sizes, small and large, young and old. Cats need not apply.

He is not a loner. And since he suffers from severe separation anxiety, a dog and/or human around him most all the time is preferred.

This past April Doug had ACL knee surgery. He has recovered and in true Lab form loves to swim, which ROAR has him doing regularly. While his other leg’s ACL has damage, no surgery is needed at this time. His lifetime restrictions are no long hikes and avoiding playing fetch, since stopping short and turning motions are not good for this condition.

Doug is neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and dewormed. His adoption fee is $350. He is currently in foster care. To meet Doug at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street, please call 203-438-0158 to schedule a visit, or go to www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.

Hot Diggity Doug!