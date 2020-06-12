ROARings: Daisy & Minnie, two peas in a pod

Daisy and Minnie are best buddies and adorable little girls. Daisy is a tabby cat with beautiful chocolate markings. She is just 2-years old. Minnie is a black cat who is approximately one-and-a-half years old. They are both very sweet and loving although Daisy is a little more on the shy side. They absolutely adore each other so we would love to keep them together.

Daisy and Minnie came to Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) from A Pathway to Hope, a foster-based rescue organization in northern New Jersey. ROAR recently started partnering with A Pathway to Hope to help find homes for more rescue cats.

Daisy and Minnie are spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

ROAR is continuing to schedule appointments by phone for potential adopters to visit our animals. If you are interested in adopting Daisy and Minnie or any of our other animals, please call us at 203-438-0158, Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or on Sunday from noon- 2 p.m. to make an appointment. Our shelter is located at 45 South Street, Ridgefield. To view all of our available adoptable cats and dogs, visit us at http://www.roar-ridgefield.org/.