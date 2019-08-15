ROARings: Chips the tortie cat looking for a loving home

ROAR’s animals arrive for many different reasons. Occasionally someone will reach out to ROAR when they are too ill to continue to care for their pet.

Such is the case of Chips, the beautiful tortie. She was adopted from ROAR five years ago but is hoping to find a second chance at happiness. This is such a change for her, but she’s receiving tons of attention from all the volunteers.

A young boy, who visits with his grandmother, always visits with Chips. He sits near her open cage door, gently pets her head and talks softly to her. After a while she starts to inch over to him.

Chips’ sweetness is irresistible. She is a striking tortoiseshell with black and orange markings. Legend has it that torties bring good luck. She’s looking for a family who is willing to give her all the time and love she needs to feel she’s a special part of a happy home. She will be turning 8 in late September and is looking forward to a great birthday celebration.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and open hours. We’re located at 45 South St.

Mary Ellen Egan