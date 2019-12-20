ROARings: A Miracle on South Street

Callie, a sweet little hound dog mix gave birth to six pups, available for adoption at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter in mid-January. Callie, a sweet little hound dog mix gave birth to six pups, available for adoption at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter in mid-January. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ROARings: A Miracle on South Street 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Do you believe in miracles? The staff and volunteers at the ROAR Shelter do. A miracle is exactly what took place at our shelter in November.

Callie, a sweet little hound dog mix who arrived at ROAR from Florida two months ago, instantly stole everyone’s hearts. Although Callie had had her vaccinations, she needed to be spayed, because the animals ROAR makes available for adoption cannot go to their forever homes until they are spayed or neutered.

Callie arrived at her spay appointment, was put under anesthesia and, low and behold, the veterinarian promptly discovered this little girl was pregnant. An ultrasound confirmed it — she was carrying six vital, active pups. The trauma of the near spaying plus exposure to vaccines put the unborn puppies in dire risk of survival. Callie was taken into ROAR’s maternity facility where she received daily loving, pre-natal care by the staff and many prayerful thoughts from everyone.

On a Saturday morning in mid-November, a staff member checking in on Callie found her nursing six adorable newborn pups which she had birthed on her own overnight. The vet arrived shortly thereafter and determined everyone to be in good health. As you can see, week-by-week these puppies have grown and thrived.

This was by any measure a miracle on South Street. In mid-January the puppies will be available for adoption and welcomed into loving homes.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.

Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. Maybe you’re someone who was hoping for a puppy this holiday season? You won’t have to wait much longer!