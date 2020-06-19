ROAR launches donation drive

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue — best known as ROAR across Fairfield, Conn. and Westchester County, N.Y. communities — is launching a new monthly donation drive called “$20 for 20 in 2020.” Donors are being asked to contribute $20 (or more) on the 20th of each remaining month of the year, beginning June 20.

Twenty-dollar donations are being accepted at http://www.roar-ridgefield.org/donate/. Donors wearing masks and taking proper safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are also welcome to donate cash or checks in person at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at 45 South Street in Ridgefield. In future months, ROAR volunteers hope to be able to also accept donations in person at various locations around town in Ridgefield.

“Every 20 dollars donated to ROAR helps support the housing, veterinary care, feeding, training and placement of neglected and needy dogs and cats,” said Kerry Dobson, ROAR’s executive director. “Since starting operations 20 years ago, ROAR has placed more than 5,000 adoptable pets with loving families in Ridgefield and surrounding towns throughout Connecticut and New York.”

“As we’ve seen demonstrated over the past three months, the bond between humans and animals is deep and profound, built on unconditional love and acceptance,” said Dobson. “Your generosity allows ROAR to continue on its mission to support and deepen these bonds.”

For more information about ROAR and its “$20 for 20 in 2020” campaign, contact us at 203-438-0158.

ROAR is a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Ridgefield, that specializes in the compassionate treatment and adoption of homeless pets. Since its inception in 2000, ROAR has placed approximately 5,000 dogs and cats into loving forever homes. ROAR’s shelter, named for the Donofrio family in recognition of their generous and ongoing support, opened its doors in 2005. The shelter provides a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. ROAR’s sponsors include Blue Buffalo, Adam Broderick, Canine Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BMW of Ridgefield and Fairfield County Bank. For additional information about ROAR, visit www.roar-ridgefield.org.