RIC, CCRI switch to remote learning to start semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island announced Wednesday they will start the spring semester with remote classes as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state.

“Due to the expected rise in omicron COVID-19 cases in mid-January, Rhode Island College will begin its spring semester as scheduled on Tuesday, January 18; however, classroom instruction will be predominantly remote for the first three weeks of school," the school posted on its website.

The school, with about 7,000 students, is hoping to return to in-person instruction after three weeks.

All faculty, staff and students are also required to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligible, the school said.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes in a message to faculty, staff, and students, said classes that were scheduled to start the week of Jan. 18 will begin online with an expected return to in-person classes on Feb. 14. The return is subject to change depending on public health conditions.

Booster shots will also be required for the spring semester.

CCRI has nearly 20,000 student at campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport and a satellite center in Westerly.