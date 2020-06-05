RHS theater productions receive 14 Halo Award nominations

RHS Theatre ticket logo RHS Theatre ticket logo Photo: Michelle Briody Photo: Michelle Briody Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RHS theater productions receive 14 Halo Award nominations 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield High School 2019-20 theatrical productions of “The Odd Couple (female version)” and “Legally Blonde” received a combined 14 nominations for the 17th annual Halo Awards. The Halo Awards are presented annually by Seven Angels Theatre of Waterbury and celebrate the best of high school theatre in Connecticut.

More than 70 high schools throughout the state participate, and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a special accommodation was made for schools like RHS who were not able to perform their spring productions, allowing for the submission of rehearsal footage for consideration. The 2020 Awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony over the course of three nights, with Ridgefield High School’s achievements recognized on June 24.

“The Odd Couple (female version)” was nominated for Best Classical Play, with individual nominations for Tyler Munson (Jesus) for Best Comic Male Performance; Liam Huff (Manolo) for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play; and a collective nomination for Tyler and Liam for Best Performance by a Couple in a Play. The play’s technical teams also were heavily nominated, with citations for Best Hair and Makeup Design (Kaitlyn Mitchell, Vanessa Diana & Tricia Lourenso); Best Lighting Execution (Jonah Pereyra, Bella Caterina, Olivia Clausen, Conor Hankla, Kiralyse Hermann, Maiki Muursepp & Tess Williams); Best Sound Execution (Dennis Dowding, Harrison Cluney, Ava Cowles, Caroline DelGiudice, Emma Joyce & Maya Pereyra); and Best Props Management (Liam Huff, Kyra Linekin, Motria Holian, Emma Joyce, Liliana Matte, Henry Regnery & Charlie Ward).

RHS’s truncated production of “Legally Blonde” received nominations for Best Orchestra and Best Running Crew, as well as individual nominations for Sophia Smith (Elle) for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; Owen Gaydos (Warner) for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical; Callie Amill (Paulette) & Harrison Cluney (Kyle) for Best Performance by a Couple in a Musical; and Eleanor Andreson, Lindsay Carroll & Camryn Liem (Delta Nu Chorus) for Best Specialty Ensemble.