RHS students ‘Play a Part’ at new acting center

Ridgefield resident, Metro Award nominee and Archbishop Stepinac High School junior Anthony Raduazzo works on a project at home for Play a Part. Ridgefield resident, Metro Award nominee and Archbishop Stepinac High School junior Anthony Raduazzo works on a project at home for Play a Part. Photo: Contributed / Play A Part, LLC Photo: Contributed / Play A Part, LLC Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RHS students ‘Play a Part’ at new acting center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield is the home of a new program for creative students. Play a Part, LLC is the brainchild of Missy Hanlon, a veteran theater instructor who is perhaps best known for the education programs she developed at the Ridgefield Theater Barn over the past 15 years. Many of Ridgefield High School’s drama students began performing with ‘Miss Missy’ as far back as third grade.

Today, a team of Ridgefield teens are joining Play a Part, LLC as staff members. Nora Schoenherr, an RHS sophomore, said, “I’ve known Miss Missy since my first play in sixth grade. When I saw the posting for teacher’s assistants at her new business, I knew I wanted to apply. It is the perfect first job — I get to do what I love with an instructor I’ve known for years.”

Ridgefield junior Aaron Rubinfeld brings his experience as a digital music editor to the team. “I have my own equipment at home, now I can use Play a Part’s green screens as well,” said Rubinfeld.

Tenth grader Charlotte Mason has often worked with younger students at dance class. “The youngest students are the most fun to coach, that’s my role as a TA,” said Mason.

Ridgefield resident, Metro Award nominee and Archbishop Stepinac High School junior Anthony Raduazzo and John Jay High School student Izzy Ferrajina fill out the team.

“During quarantine I missed my theater community,” said Ferrajina. “It’s going to be great — adapting my favorite hobby with friends at Play a Part so we can continue to do what we love.”

Director Hanlon, of Brookfield, is enthusiastic. “When communities’ theater programs shut down last spring we got creative,” she said. “Embracing digital performance, the professional world of theater suddenly learned skills few of us had ever incorporated into our craft. Youth are leading the way and I’ve developed Play a Part to provide the tools, space and information they need to create!”

More information can be found at www.playapartLLC.com.