RHS student is a top finisher in CT COVID-19 Computing Challenge

Ninth grade RHS business student Isabella Tuccio was selected along with two other high school students as top finishers in the Connecticut COVID-19 Computing Challenge.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz challenged students in grades 3 through 12 to propose an idea for a computing technology application. Bysiewicz invited Connecticut students to develop ideas for apps, websites and/or computer programs that could help defeat the spread of the disease, and aid and inform Connecticut residents.

Business teacher Jesse Peterkin assigned the COVID-19 challenge to his computer applications students this spring after hearing about the challenge from principal Stacey Gross. Peterkin commented: “I thought the challenge was an excellent opportunity to give students a voice and a platform to come up with ideas that might help our community during a difficult time. Many students embraced the challenge and we had several virtual brainstorming sessions for students to help enhance their ideas.”

Isabella Tuccio developed an idea for an app called HeadCount. HeadCount would be a mobile app that lets customers know how many people are in a store or restaurant at a given time. The app would inform customers on potential wait times as well as the maximum number of people allowed in a store or restaurant. The app also would allow businesses to forecast daily foot traffic in order to ensure the safety of its customers. Tuccio came up with the idea after being frustrated waiting in line to enter Trader Joe’s; with her whole shopping experience taking several hours.

Tuccio commented: “It was an honor to be selected for the LT. Governor’s computing challenge. I wanted to help both consumers and businesses with HeadCount. My idea’s main purpose was to reduce the amount of time we all have to wait in line. I learned a lot from this experience!”

Related: Listen to Isabella’s presentation here.