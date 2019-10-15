Ridgefield High senior supports Meals On Wheels

Dean Miller, Chair of Ridgefield Meals on Wheels, receives a donation check from Ridgefield High School senior Sam Sulzinsky. Dean Miller, Chair of Ridgefield Meals on Wheels, receives a donation check from Ridgefield High School senior Sam Sulzinsky. Photo: Theresa Miller / Contributed Photo Photo: Theresa Miller / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield High senior supports Meals On Wheels 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

For RHS Senior Sam Sulzinsky, owner the Ridgefield-centric T-shirt company Greetings From Here, involvement in the town is a way of life.

It started with a job at Ridgefield landmark Chez Lenard at age 14. Sam says interacting with Ridgefielders on Main Street piqued his interest in giving back. Watching how Mike Principi ran Chez Lenard inspired Sam to invest his earnings in a business of his own, Greetings From Here, which makes T-shirts inspired by vintage postcards, featuring Ridgefield landmarks like Keeler Tavern, Town Hall and Ballard Park.

From the start, Sulzinsky decided to donate a portion of his profit to town charities.

Last Spring, he donated to Ridgefield’s Social Services Emergency Fund. This time, he chose Meals on Wheels, because he's seen how his grandparents benefit from its services. "I'm lucky my grandparents moved to town 10 years ago, and I'm so grateful for the support they receive from Meals on Wheels," Sam said.

“Sam is another amazing example of how generous and supportive Ridgefielders can be,” said Dean Miller, chair of Meals on Wheels. “He is a role model for young philanthropy, and his donation will help us provide nutritional meals to others in our community like his grandparents.”

Sam's shirts are for sale at Squash's and at the Keeler Tavern Museum, and also through his Greetings From Here Facebook page.

Meals on Wheels is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides nourishing meals to those in need of assistance and since 1972 has been providing nourishing meals to ANY Ridgefield resident who cannot prepare their own meals, including the elderly, disabled and infirm. For information on becoming a client, volunteering or donating please visit the MOW website http://www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org