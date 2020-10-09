RHS business students launch school store website

RHS business students launch school store website

RHS marketing students Andrew Castelluccio, Lucas Ferreira, Alexander Emery, Timothy Isidro, Steven Brown, William Despirito, Stephanie Bishop, Julia Knick and Alyson Bell. Photo: Ridgefield High School

Recognizing that many people have increased their online purchasing due to the COVID pandemic, Ridgefield High School business students decided this was an ideal time to launch an online version of the school store.

“We know that many people are more comfortable ordering online so we partnered with Tiger Sports to create our own online store that sells RHS Tiger spirit wear,” said Alexia Anglade, RHS marketing student. The new site features a wide assortment of Tiger merchandise including sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, mugs, and even Tiger masks.

The RHS Student Store is managed and operated by business students. It provides a unique opportunity for students in their classes, business concepts, personal finance, marketing, business leadership, accounting, and business law to work and solve real-world challenges related to running a business. The School Store supports numerous programs for the high school business students that include scholarships, attending statewide competitions, exposure to a wide variety of career paths, guest business speakers, and visits to companies to get first-hand views and experiences of today’s business environments.

“We understand that shopping can be challenging for students and parents so we are trying to make it as easy as possible, said RHS business teacher Keith Brown. “Parents or students can make purchases online and either pick up their merchandise at Tiger Sports in Ridgefield or students only may pick up their purchase in the school store at the high school.”

To visit the new site, go to https://catoonahink.com/rhsschoolstore/shop/home.