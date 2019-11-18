RHS Chamber Orchestra performs at Ridgefield Crossing

The Ridgefield High School Chamber Orchestra recently performed a concert for residents and visitors at Ridgefield Crossing Senior Living Community.

Under the direction of Michael McNamara, orchestra director at Ridgefield High School, and Allie McGowan, elementary cchool string teacher, the group performed Mozart’s Quartet No. 4, C Major and Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 by Bach.

Chamber Orchestra is a co-curricular club. Students must be enrolled in an RHS music performance ensemble to be eligible for membership, and pass an audition. Its purpose is to give advanced players of string instruments the opportunity to function as professionals.

Students are expected to individually learn the music entirely on their own and not at rehearsal. Players are held to professional standards and are expected to come to rehearsals already knowing the repertoire. Rehearsals are used to shape the artistry of the piece.

These musicians will be performing as part of the RHS Symphonic Orchestra at the annual RHS Music Winter Concert being held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the high school auditorium. This concert will also include the Concert Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and Concert Choir.

This concert is free and open to all.

The Chamber Orchestra will also be part of the Small Ensembles Concert being held on Jan. 7.