'RBG' directors shed light on another legal trailblazer

Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West first came across the name Pauli Murray while working on their Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg had written “Pauli Murray” on the front cover of her first women’s rights brief before the Supreme Court to give credit for the idea she'd be arguing. Murray had, in 1965, written a law journal article positing that the 14th Amendment could be used to protect gender equality. It would be a foundational idea for Ginsburg. And it was just the tip of the iceberg of Murray's contributions.
“We did some research and we went, oh, my goodness, it’s not just women’s rights,” West said. “There’s so much more here.”