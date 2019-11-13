RACE offers holiday recycling tips

Christmas gift wrapped in brown kraft paper, decorated with a cinnamon stick and fresh greenery. Christmas gift wrapped in brown kraft paper, decorated with a cinnamon stick and fresh greenery. Photo: Getty Images / 1MoreCreative Photo: Getty Images / 1MoreCreative Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close RACE offers holiday recycling tips 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

For the second year, Ridgefield is offering holiday light recycling.

The Ridgefield Recycling Center will accept old or broken holiday lights, free of charge, until Jan. 31. Residents can drop off used batteries and other electronic waste as well.

“Do you need to replace your holiday lights? Don’t throw them out, recycle them!” said Kristin Quell-Garguilo of Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE).

Wrapping and tissue paper, however, can not be recycled — even if the package claims so.

According to Sundale Research, Americans spend more than $7 billion on wrapping paper each year.

“Unfortunately most of it ends up in landfills,” said Quell-Garguilo. “Instead, there are lots of creative ways to ‘green up’ your gift wrap and save money, too.”

Newspaper can be used to wrap gifts, Quell-Garguilo suggested, either with a classic black and white print or colorful comics.

“Brown paper bags can be deconstructed and decorated with paint or crayon,” she said. “Fabrics are another possibility. The Ridgefield Thrift Shop sells beautiful, inexpensive scarves for a gift wrap that is a gift itself.

Quell-Garguilo also recommended creating gift wrap with natural materials such as twine, greens, berries, pine cones and cinnamon sticks.

“Consider reusing items such as gift bags or making gift tags out of old holiday cards,” she said. :You can make a difference. Stanford University estimates that if every American family wrapped just 3 presents in re-used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields. Happy Holidays Ridgefield!”