Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 6:12 a.m.
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee's medalists of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics at the St Catherine Hall in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Sergei Guneyev/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting in Moscow, Russia. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Druzhinin/AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.
The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan's president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
