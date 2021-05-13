Putin: school shooting in Kazan 'has shaken all of us' May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 9:16 a.m.
1 of8 People lay flowers and toys near a school after a shooting on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Russian officials say a gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan and Russian officials say several people have been killed. Officials said the dead in Tuesday's shooting include students, a teacher and a school worker. Authorities also say over 20 others have been hospitalised with wounds. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan “has shaken” the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership.
“The tragedy has definitely shaken all of us,” Putin said, speaking at a meeting with government officials via video link Thursday. “All of Russia... stands with Tatarstan, with Kazan residents, in the difficult days.”