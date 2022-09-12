Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz The Associated Press Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 4:45 p.m.
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Fireworks explode over the Ivan the Great Bell Tower inside the Moscow Kremlin during the celebration of Moscow City Day in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, for the 875th anniversary of the city's founding.
The newly opened, largest Ferris wheel in Europe at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) is seen during celebration of the Moscow City Day in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Moscow celebrates the 875th anniversary of the city's founding.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via teleconference call in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and General Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation, member of the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Umar Kremlev attend an opening of the new International Sambo and Boxing centre at the Luzhniki Sports Complex in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Two women walk by rusted hedgehogs once put in the streets to block tanks and the Independence Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
A man stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
11 of11
As Russian troops were retreating in northeastern Ukraine amid a fierce counteroffensive by Kyiv, Muscovites were celebrating the 875th anniversary of the city's founding. Fireworks boomed and President Vladimir Putin inaugurated a huge Ferris wheel, a new transportation link and sports arena.
The Russian capital's festive holiday weekend stood in stark contrast to the military debacle unfolding in Ukraine that seemed to catch the Kremlin by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war.
The Associated Press