Push for Native American curriculum in schools makes gains SUSAN HAIGH, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 2:08 a.m.
A dancer participates in an intertribal dance at Schemitzun on the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Jessica Hill/AP
William Small Ear Coyote of Grafton, Mass., and a member of the Nipmuc Nation, right, talks with Joseph Soares of Acadia, R.I., left, as he demonstrates flashing of an animal skin at Eastern Woodland Village during Schemitzun on Mashantucket Pequot Reservation, in Mashantucket, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Jessica Hill/AP
An exhibit on the fur trade is seen at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, in Mashantucket, Conn., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2021. The museum is the world's largest Native American museum. Jessica Hill/AP
Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, participates in the Schemitzun grand entry on Mashantucket Pequot Reservation, in Mashantucket, Conn., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2021. Jessica Hill/AP
Patrick Littlewolf, of Secaucus, N.J., representing the Tuscarora Tribe, participates in an intertribal dance at Schemitzun on the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Jessica Hill/AP
Drum group Ho-Chunk Station from Wisconsin perform during Schemitzun at the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, in Mashantucket, Conn., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2021. Jessica Hill/AP
Connecticut State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprauge, receives a necklace as a gift from representatives of the Pequot Nation for her support of Native Americans at Schemitzun on the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Osten proposed a bill to add Native American studies to school social studies curriculums. Jessica Hill/AP
An exhibit from the Pequot Village is seen at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, in Mashantucket, Conn., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2021. The museum is the world's largest Native American museum. Jessica Hill/AP
For years, many Native American tribes have felt their history has not been given its due by schools in Connecticut, a state that takes its name from an Algonquian word meaning “land on the long tidal river.”
Soon, however, schools will be required to teach Native American studies, with an emphasis on local tribes, under a law passed this year at the urging of tribes including the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, best known today for its Foxwoods Resort Casino.