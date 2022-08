WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An invasive insect that could affect Hoosier grape growers and honeybee producers has migrated to northern Indiana, one year after being first spotted in the state's southeastern corner.

Purdue University said Thursday that the spotted lanternfly was detected in July in Huntington County in northeastern Indiana. That comes a year after the pest was first reported in Indiana in Switzerland County, an Ohio River county in the state's far southeastern corner.