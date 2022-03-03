Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 1:35 p.m.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion.
The deal follows an earlier settlement that had been appealed by eight states and the District of Columbia. They agreed to sign on after the Sacklers kicked in more cash and accepted other terms. In exchange, the family would be protected from civil lawsuits.
