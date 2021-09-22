Pulitzer-winning reporter winner Jim Sheeler dead at 53

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Sheeler, a former Rocky Mountain News journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize for his extensive and compassionate reporting on the families of Colorado soldiers killed in the Iraq War and the man tasked with notifying them, has died. Sheeler, who was also an author, was 53.

Sheeler died last week at his home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, according to Case Western Reserve University, where he taught journalism and media writing. The cause of death was not immediately determined, the school said Wednesday. Sheeler's 12,000-word “Final Salute” won the feature writing Pulitzer in 2006 and was expanded into a book of the same name that received a National Book Award nomination two years later.