Pudd’nhead Draper: Jon Hamm honored at Redding event

Actor Jon Hamm was the honored guest at the Mark Twain Library's Pudd'nhead gala on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Redding, Connecticut.

Actor Jon Hamm was the honored guest at the Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead gala on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Redding. The gala, which was hosted by actor and comedian Michael Ian Black, is a fund-raiser for the library.

The Pudd’nhead Festival was founded in 2014 through collaboration between the library and Black. Drawing inspiration from one of Twain’s classic tales, The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson, the gala celebrates library founder Mark Twain’s humor while raising much-needed funds for the library’s operations.

The centerpiece of the weeklong festival is the Pudd’nhead Prize for Outstanding Humor, awarded to someone who channels Twain’s legendary wit.