Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year HOPE YEN, CHRISTOPHER WEBER, SOPHIA TAREEN and DAVID PORTER, Associated Press May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 10:03 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taking the Los Angeles Metro for his first trip in months, Brad Hudson felt a moment of normalcy when the train rolled into the South Pasadena, California, station, harkening back to his daily commute into LA before the coronavirus pandemic.
Then Hudson boarded the train, and reality set in.
