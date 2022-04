RIDGEFIELD — Residents will soon be able to weigh in on a proposed redevelopment plan for 34 Bailey Ave., the site of the old S.D. Keeler grain elevator building.

This week the Planning & Zoning Commission received a special permit application from attorney Robert Jewell, who represents the property owner, Bailey Rail and Granary.

An initial public hearing scheduled for May 10 will give community stakeholders a chance to hear about the scope of the project. Additional public hearings and special meetings will follow to allow for public comment.

The plan involves demolishing the property’s existing structures, an environmental remediation of the site, and construction of an 11,000-square-foot mixed-use building.

The proposed four-story complex would retain the same building envelope as the existing structures, and house 25 market-rate dwelling units and roughly 3,600 gross square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The project also includes 44 parking spaces on the north and east sides of the building.

At an earlier meeting, Jewell explained his client’s interest in designating the building solely for residential use, which would require a change of use application.

“Our thought process was Ridgefield’s businesses needed more customers and not necessarily more competition,” he said.

Zoning regulations of the town’s central business district state that new construction is obligated to have commercial space on the first floor. Jewell said if commission members favored an all-residential use of the building, it would yield three additional dwelling units on the first floor.

The front portion of the proposed building, which faces Bailey Avenue, will be a recreation of the existing building to preserve the area’s historical feel, and shield the “newer-style” construction from the road, Jewell said in an earlier interview. He added that the building would be constructed 10 feet from the street to make way for a sidewalk.

The applicant purchased the property at the end of 2020 and started the planning process, Jewell said. In September, the Inland Wetlands Board unanimously approved the conditions of the plan, noting it would not have a detrimental effect on wetlands or watercourses on or off site.

The commission also received an application for the Village District Consultant to review the project, which is required since it’s located within Ridgefield’s village district. That application is initially referred to the Architectural Advisory Committee, which performs the duties of the consultant, to provide recommendations and input to planning and zoning.

Commission Chairman Robert Hendrick said members will mull the details of both applications in the coming weeks. He expects referral requests to be sent next week to a number of town entities — including the Water Pollution Control Authority, the police and highway departments, the historical society and the Economic & Community Development Commission, among others — so they can review the project, as well.

“A lot of people always ask about other groups weighing in; the answer there is we will,” Hendrick said. “Like other larger projects, it often takes several meetings — could be three, could be five — to make sure that we adequately hear all the information from the applicant and the public.”

He continued, “The real opportunity for the public to come in (and comment) is at the second or third meeting.”

