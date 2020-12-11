Protests continue in Albania over curfew killing by police LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 7:55 a.m.
1 of4 Albanian police use a water cannon against protesters during clashes in Tirana, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Albanian protesters on Thursday renewed clashes with police over the fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours despite the call from the authorities to respect a pandemic ban on public gatherings. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Albanian police use tear gas against protesters during clashes in Tirana, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Albanian protesters on Thursday renewed clashes with police over the fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours despite the call from the authorities to respect a pandemic ban on public gatherings. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Protesters gather during clashes with Albanian police in Tirana, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Albanian protesters on Thursday renewed clashes with police over the fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours despite the call from the authorities to respect a pandemic ban on public gatherings. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Protesters clash with Albanian police during a rally in Tirana, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Albanian protesters on Thursday renewed clashes with police over the fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours despite the call from the authorities to respect a pandemic ban on public gatherings. Hektor Pustina/AP Show More Show Less
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court on Friday ruled that a police officer who shot dead a man in the street during a coronavirus curfew should be held in custody, but protests are set to continue.
Judge Shefkie Demiraj of the Tirana court said police officer Nevaldo Hajdaraj would stay under arrest while he is investigated for “homicide in excess of the necessary self-defense” in shooting dead 25-year-old Klodian Rasha early Tuesday.