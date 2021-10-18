Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games NICHOLAS PAPHITIS, Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 5:52 a.m.
A police officer tries to stop protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics.
ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games.”
The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.
Written By
NICHOLAS PAPHITIS