Protesters stop construction at Berkeley's People's Park MICHAEL LIEDTKE and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 6:26 p.m.
Protesters attempt to push down a gate surrounding People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Police guard the perimeter of People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Police create a barrier between protesters and access to People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A protester winces in pain as police attempt to prevent the crowd from entering People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Naya Rose cries out after being arrested at People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A sign can be seen at People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A protester is arrested after running through a downed gate at People's Park in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Protesters gathered to decry the clearing out of the park in preparation for the development of student housing. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
11 of11
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of protesters broke through an 8-foot (2-meter) chain fence erected Wednesday around Berkeley’s historic People’s Park and faced off with police officers standing guard as a construction crew began work on a controversial student housing project. The work was halted for safety reasons.
The park was cleared overnight Tuesday and the fencing was put up the following day after an Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that the University of California, Berkeley — the site's owner — could move forward with its housing plan despite local groups suing to stop it.
