Protest in Yangon ahead of regional summit on Myanmar crisis April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 12:05 p.m.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters march on the street during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters march on a street with banner read " What we are? We are Yangon! People!", during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, April 23, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during the demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
An anti-coup protester flashes the three-finger salute during the demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger sign of defiance during the demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against Myanmar’s military coup returned Friday to the streets of downtown Yangon, defiantly chanting their opposition to the army’s seizure of power as the junta chief prepared to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on the country’s crisis.
Such open demonstrations in the center of Myanmar’s largest city all but stopped weeks ago, as the deadly crackdown on dissent by the security forces made it too dangerous. Yangon is where the first major demonstrations were held against the February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.