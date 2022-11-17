WASHINGTON (AP) — Protección Fronteriza de EEUU: 3 agentes heridos a tiros en tiroteo con bote de contrabandistas frente a Puerto Rico.
- Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe opens at new location in Ridgefield
- Nominations open for controversial Ridgefield cultural award
- Community news
- Ridgefielders call for private lakeside roads to be 'scenic'
- Ridgefield farm uses grazing goats to munch on invasive plants
- Experts: Ridgefield's affordable housing plan is key to vibrancy
- Ridgefield veteran reflects on 'tense time' in Vietnam War
- Democrat wins Northern Fairfield County probate judge race
- Berger-Girvalo wins 2nd term against Hebert for 111th House seat
- Ridgefield woman turns home-baking business into new shop