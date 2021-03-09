Prospect of vaccines creates lines at COVID site in Miami MARTA LAVANDIER and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 4:02 p.m.
1 of12 A Miami-Dade County policeman control the flow of traffic to the FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami Dade College, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands waited three hours or more to get the vaccine. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands packed the mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College, many waiting three hours or more to get the vaccine. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. The mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College was offering the vaccine to many Floridians 18 years and older. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Carmen Maria Valdez watches as Cesar Escajadillo receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands packed the mass vaccination site, many waiting three hours or more to get the vaccine. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 People wait in line to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands of people waited in line for hours to get the vaccine at the FEMA mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Carmen Maria Valdez and Cesar Escajadillo read over their CDC cards to make sure they know when to return for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands packed the mass vaccination site, many waiting three hours or more to get the vaccine. By mid morning the site had ran out of the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine an only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 People are checked for a Florida ID as they enter a mass site to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. Thousands of people waited in line for hours to get the vaccine at the FEMA mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A poll worker waits for voters as polls open Tuesday, March 9, 2021 , at Spanish River Library in Boca Raton, Fla. Turnout was light in the city's municipal elections. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of cars streamed bumper-to-bumper into a federally supported vaccination site that appeared to be offering shots to anyone who shows up, breaking from the eligibility requirements set by Gov. Ron DeSantis that was intended to be put seniors at the head of the line.
The availability of the vaccine to a wider population sowed confusion — and hope — among those wanting to protect themselves from a disease that has already infected more than 1.9 million Floridians and killed nearly 32,000.
Written By
MARTA LAVANDIER and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN