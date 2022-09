RIDGEFIELD — A section of Prospect Street will be closed this weekend as part of a major realignment project downtown.

Construction crews will be working on the Main Street project from Friday evening, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. to Sunday morning, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.

The project is on schedule and work continues to progress at the CVS intersection. New curbing and sidewalks, along with a new granite wall, are being installed to enhance the realignment at Prospect and Main Streets, according to a release from the town.

As part of the Main Street reconstruction, crews will close a 60-foot section of Prospect Street beginning at the intersection of Prospect and Main Streets, due to the heavy equipment present on site, according to the release.

The roadway will be rebuilt and new asphalt poured. As a result, traffic will not be able to enter or exit at the intersection of Prospect and Main Streets during this time.

Vehicles will be able to enter and exit from the east end of Prospect Street and will be able to use all adjacent parking lots. There will be electronic billboards and detour signs to help guide traffic.

The Connecticut DOT, Richards Construction, and the town of Ridgefield are working closely together to ensure the project's timely completion.

For more information, refer to the Main Street Project Fact Sheet at ridgefieldct.org/office-first-selectman/pages/main-street-project. Follow the @TownofRidgefieldCT on Facebook and @CTRidgefield on Twitter for important updates during the next three months.