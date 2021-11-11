Prosecutors support Innocence Project push to reopen case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors are supporting a push by the Tennessee Innocence Project to reopen a post-conviction appeal for two people in the rape and slaying of a 4-year-old child more than 30 years ago.

Attorneys from the Tennessee Innocence Project filed a motion Wednesday asking a Nashville judge to reopen the case of Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn, the Tennessean reported. Watkins and Dunn were convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape and sentenced in 1988 life in prison.