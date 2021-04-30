Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death AMY FORLITI, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 7:23 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd's death, arguing in court documents filed Friday that Floyd was particularly vulnerable and that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson is opposing a tougher sentence, saying the state has failed to prove that those aggravating factors, among others, existed when Chauvin arrested Floyd on May 25.