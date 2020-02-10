Prosecutors: man accidentally run over by family member

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was killed after he was accidentally run over by a car driven by a family member, prosecutors said Monday.

Bristol County District Attorney's Thomas Quinn's office said Alan Moreau, 52, of Taunton, died Saturday afternoon in Fall River.

The office said Moreau had driven with a 71-year-old family member, who authorities have not named, in order to pick up a car from a tow shop.

Prosecutors say the two were driving from the shop in two separate vehicles when they stopped to fix a bumper on one of the cars.

When they were done, the family member got into his car and drove off, not realizing that Moreau was still underneath the car, according to prosecutors.

The man immediately stopped after running over Moreau, who was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say they have not filed criminal charges.

They say witnesses corroborated the man’s statements and that there was no evidence that he was using his cell phone or was intoxicated.