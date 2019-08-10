Prosecutors: White supremacist convicted on gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal jurors in Alabama have convicted a man who prosecutors describe as a white supremacist gang member on weapons charges.

A news release from prosecutors in Birmingham says a jury convicted 44-year-old Christopher "Rudy" McNabb of Leeds on three gun- and ammunition-related charges this week.

The statement describes McNabb as a member of a white supremacist gang called the Southern Brotherhood.

An indictment returned last year said McNabb was barred from possessing weapons because of prior convictions on charges including robbery, drug possession and breaking into cars.

Authorities say evidence showed McNabb had a machine gun, an assault rifle, two pistols and different kinds of ammunition.

McNabb faces a maximum prison term of 10 years at a sentencing hearing set for Dec. 10.