RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say that a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges related to drug trafficking.

A news release Friday from the federal prosecutor’s office in Raleigh said that 25-year-old Sandro Cuevas Jr. from Selma had pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other counts related to drug distribution.