Prosecutor: suspect shot Phoenix cop while he was on ground

PHOENIX (AP) — The suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Phoenix police officer had served prison time for armed robbery and continued shooting at the officer after he was already on the ground, a prosecutor said.

Images of Officer Tyler Moldovan being shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex parking lot while he was on the ground were captured by police body camera video, according to the prosecutor, John Schneider.

And the suspect, Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, was heard on the video saying before he opened fire that we would be going back to jail, Schneider said at a court hearing for Williams Tuesday night. Schneider did not say whether the body cam video was from Moldovan.

Moldovan, 22, was hospitalized and police have said he is fighting for his life but did not immediately respond Wednesday to a message seeking comment on an update to his condition.

He was shot before dawn Tuesday as officers searched for the driver of one of several cars reportedly driving erratically nearby.

Other officers arrested Williams on charges that included attempted first-degree murder, according to a police statement and court records. A judge ordered Williams held for lack of $3 million cash bond.

Williams "continued to shoot the officer even after the officer was on the ground,” Schneider said.

The prosecutor added: “He’s heard on body camera before the crimes occurred, saying something like he was going back to jail. A short time later he shot at police presumably to avoid any apprehension.”

No defense attorney participated in the hearing for Williams and court records did not list one who could speak on his behalf.

Williams has nine prior felony convictions, including two for armed robbery, Schneider said. Williams was sentenced to multiple prison terms in 2017 and was released in 2020, Arizona corrections department records show.