Prosecutor recommends no charges against Boise police chief

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A county prosecutor has recommended against charging the Boise Police chief with a crime after he was accused of seriously injuring a high-ranking officer during a training session.

The Clearwater County Prosecutor's office and the Idaho State Police investigated whether Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee used excessive force when he demonstrated an unconventional neck restraint on an officer during the Oct. 12, 2021, meeting. Sgt. Kirk Rush said Lee broke parts of his neck during the demonstration, which required surgery to repair.

The Clearwater County Prosecutor's office on Tuesday recommended that there be no criminal charges filed against Lee.

“I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible,” Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler said in a Wednesday press release. “I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge.”

But records obtained by the Idaho Statesman showed Tyler told officials that while he felt there was probable cause to support charging Lee with felony battery, he wasn't sure he could prove the crime in court.

“This decision was not reached lightly nor without angst, as it truly is a close call,” Tyler wrote in a letter to the Idaho State Police, Mayor Lauren McLean and Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

“I will note that this was a very difficult decision,” Tyler wrote, noting that he would reopen the case if further evidence becomes available.

Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams declined to comment, and Lee declined to be interviewed.

Rush has filed a tort claim against the city and Boise Police, saying Lee caused him “serious and significant injuries.”

Lee's attorney Chuck Peterson said in April that Rush's claims are “completely untrue.”