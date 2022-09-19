Prosecutor ousted by DeSantis to stay suspended during trial ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 2:04 p.m.
Andrew Warren speaks to press outside of the federal courthouse following a hearing on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. The case challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis's order to suspend Warren from his role as a state attorney in Tampa in August.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida ruled Monday that a state prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis will remain out of office while his court case against the Republican governor moves to trial.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a motion to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney of Hillsborough County as the lawsuit continues, instead telling attorneys he would rather have a full trial over the suspension complete with evidence and testimony.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE