Prosecutor: Durst had 'playbook' on getting away with murder BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 12:49 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathie Durst vanished without a trace nearly 40 years ago in New York. She's been declared dead, but her body's never been found and no one has been charged with a crime related to her disappearance.
A prosecutor argued in a Los Angeles murder trial Wednesday that her husband, Robert Durst, the estranged heir to a New York real estate fortune, killed her and her death became the basis for his “playbook” on getting away with two other killings.