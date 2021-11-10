Prosecution rests in trial of officer charged in shooting Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 1:09 p.m.
1 of5 The defendant, Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police officer, looks at an image on a laptop during his trial in Jackson County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Kansas City Mo. DeValkenaere is accused of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP) Jill Toyoshiba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Prosecution witness Roberta Merritt shows how the defendant, Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police officer, pointed a gun at her upon arriving at the house, during DeValkenaere's trial in Jackson County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. DeValkenaere is accused of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP) Jill Toyoshiba/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 The trial of a detective with the Kansas City Police Department, Eric J. DeValkenaere, right, began Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo. DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP) Jill Toyoshiba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The prosecution has finished presenting evidence in the trial of a white Kansas City police officer charged with fatally shooting a Black man in a case that rests on arguments that police planted evidence.
Crime scene technicians and a roommate were among the witnesses to testify Tuesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Eric DeValkenaere.