Proposed bill would penalize NYC for congestion pricing plan

LODI, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey congressmen fired the latest volley Wednesday in the brewing battle over New York City's plan to charge a fee to enter the city's center, announcing legislation that seeks to cut off some federal grants to the city if New Jersey motorists wind up on the hook.
The legislation announced by Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer addresses New York's plan to become the first city in the U.S. to implement what is known as congestion pricing, an additional toll aimed at reducing gridlock in midtown Manhattan and funding improvements to the city's bus and subway systems.