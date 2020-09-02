Proposal puts BNSF in charge of asbestos infested railroad

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Federal and state officials announced that they have proposed an agreement in which the BNSF Railway Company would be responsible for operating and maintaining a track the company is accused of contaminating with asbestos.

The Environmental Protection Agency, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and BNSF proposed that the company take over 42 miles (68 kilometers) of rail yards in northwest Montana.

BNSF is alleged to have transported vermiculite along the tracks, which spread asbestos across the area. In an emailed statement to Montana Public Radio, BNSF said it is “committed to implementing best practices and ensuring the protection of the community.”

The agreement comes after a Montana Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that BNSF could not shield itself from liability for transporting vermiculite contaminated with asbestos.

Public comment on the proposed agreement will be available through Sept. 30.