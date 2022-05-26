Proposal for mixed-use development in Ridgefield leaves planners ‘a little disappointed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8
Rendering of proposed mix use building at 34 Bailey Ave. Ridgefield, CT
Crosskey Architects Show More Show Less
2 of8
Rendering of proposed mix use building at 34 Bailey Ave. Ridgefield, CT.
Crosskey Architects Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Buildings at 34 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, Conn. Thursday, January 27, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
5 of8
Buildings at 34 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, Conn. Thursday, January 27, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
Buildings at 34 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, Conn. Thursday, January 27, 2022.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
8 of8
RIDGEFIELD — Affordability, sustainability and parking have each presented as lingering issues for residents and Planning and Zoning Commission members on the
mixed-use development proposed on 34 Bailey Ave.
The proposed four-story complex would retain the same building envelope as the existing structures, and house 25 market-rate dwelling units and roughly 3,600 gross square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The project includes 44 parking spaces on the north and east sides of the building.
Clare Dignan is a member of the investigative team who previously reported on Hamden and North Haven with a focus on Quinnipiac University's influence. She's New York born and Connecticut grown, having earned her B.A. in journalism at Quinnipiac University.
You can share stories and feedback with her at 203.680.9905 or mdignan@hearstmediact.com