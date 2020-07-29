Property transfers: July 21-27
Fourteen properties worth a total of $7,001,731 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 21 through July 27.
523 Ridgebury Road: CJC Properties LLC to James Cockerille and Anna Gratz-Cockerille, $641,000.
14 Mulberry Street: Kenneth Mackenzie to Julie Zackary and Shane Davis, $675,000.
233 Danbury Road Unit A107: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Martha Hoglund, $141,227.
19 Silver Spring Road: Susan Miller to Dana and Andreas Grivas, $512,000.
233 Danbury Road: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Judith and Jerome Baskin, $169,504.
629 Danbury Road #38: Norbert and Joseph Sladek to Raghu Gavigowda and Reshma Gowda $281,250.
286 Wilton Road East: Jacob and Susan Leonti to Gregory Friedrich and Tara McCarthy, $492,500.
2 Persimmon Path: Michael Brooker to Terrence Sullivan, Jeannine Lehner and Elizabeth Zaragoza, $192,000.
631 Danbury Road Unit 32: Susan Chin to John Bouffard and Maria Kotereva, $287,250.
252 Farmingville Road: Stephen Bradley to Brian and Andrea Daley, $489,500.
262 Ivy Hill Road: Wayne Dean and Steven Irace to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $295,500.
11 Golf Court: Joseph and Denise Schimenti to David and Kara Matz, $1,350,000.
57 Barry Avenue: 57 Barry Avenue LLC to Jennifer Vanni, $850,000.
638 Danbury Road Unit 38: David Bluestein to Anthony and Claire Pace, $625,000.