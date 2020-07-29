Property transfers: July 21-27

Fourteen properties worth a total of $7,001,731 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from July 21 through July 27.

523 Ridgebury Road: CJC Properties LLC to James Cockerille and Anna Gratz-Cockerille, $641,000.

14 Mulberry Street: Kenneth Mackenzie to Julie Zackary and Shane Davis, $675,000.

233 Danbury Road Unit A107: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Martha Hoglund, $141,227.

19 Silver Spring Road: Susan Miller to Dana and Andreas Grivas, $512,000.

233 Danbury Road: CGP at Danbury Road LLC to Judith and Jerome Baskin, $169,504.

629 Danbury Road #38: Norbert and Joseph Sladek to Raghu Gavigowda and Reshma Gowda $281,250.

286 Wilton Road East: Jacob and Susan Leonti to Gregory Friedrich and Tara McCarthy, $492,500.

2 Persimmon Path: Michael Brooker to Terrence Sullivan, Jeannine Lehner and Elizabeth Zaragoza, $192,000.

631 Danbury Road Unit 32: Susan Chin to John Bouffard and Maria Kotereva, $287,250.

252 Farmingville Road: Stephen Bradley to Brian and Andrea Daley, $489,500.

262 Ivy Hill Road: Wayne Dean and Steven Irace to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $295,500.

11 Golf Court: Joseph and Denise Schimenti to David and Kara Matz, $1,350,000.

57 Barry Avenue: 57 Barry Avenue LLC to Jennifer Vanni, $850,000.

638 Danbury Road Unit 38: David Bluestein to Anthony and Claire Pace, $625,000.