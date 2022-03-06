Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state to prevent, detect, eradicate and control water-based and land-based invasive species.

The program's key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network, limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species and managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species, according to the state.