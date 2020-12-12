Program helps families get help after COVID-19 diagnosis

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A new pilot program in Avondale is helping families who have found themselves stuck in a desperate position after testing positive for COVID-19.

Some have no place to isolate and no means to get the help or resources they need to protect themselves and their families. The pilot program just launched in November, and already they’ve been able to help 11 families. It took a partnership between several entities to make it possible, and for some of those involved, it’s personal.

In a time where making ends meet is already difficult for some, getting a positive COVID-19 diagnosis can feel like rock bottom.

“They’re scared. A lot of them are scared they don’t know what to do,” said Edny Gonzalez. “Right now, there’s a lot of need but not a lot of help available because of funds that have run out.”

Gonzalez knows firsthand. Her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, azfamily.com reported.

“I think all I needed was that emotional support, somebody calling to see if you’re OK or do you need anything? It was hard. So that’s where my heart is in this. I want to be that person that’s there asking, ‘Do you need something? Are you OK?’” Gonzalez said.

She’s part of the nonprofit “ Helping Families in Need AZ ” and teamed up with Valleywise hospitals and Arizona State University to launch this pilot program to help families who just tested positive and may have nowhere to turn.

“This really started in some of the discussions we were having about rising case counts,” said Dr. Satya Sarma.

Dr. Sarma, with ASU’s College of Health Solutions, helped start the project with Valleywise Health after seeing a similar trend in vulnerable areas, like Avondale.

“We really became convinced that while testing is critical, we were seeing some signs that after people test positive, they really don’t have the help they need to be able to isolate,” she said.

Once somebody tests positive at Valleywise Avondale, the program can help with anything from rent assistance to a place to isolate, to utility assistance, and even grocery help. But everyone involved is seeing the change they’re making in these people’s lives.

“She just stood at the door and she was just telling me, ‘God bless you.’ You know they’re just so grateful with the help,” said Gonzalez.

“We’re able to visit them. Able to see them. Able to see if they’re sick.”

This is a pilot program, so if they want to continue, they’ll need more funding.

They’re hoping to get help from the state, public universities and private foundations moving forward, so they can eventually expand this program to all 11 Valleywise health centers in the Phoenix area.