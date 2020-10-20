Profane messages briefly mar congressional debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson on Tuesday condemned a “Zoom bomber” whose profane messages appeared on screen during a virtual debate among candidates for Connecticut's 1st Congressional District.

Larson, Republican Mary Fay and Green Party candidate Tom McCormick were all at different locations when they took part remotely in Monday's debate, which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Hartford and West Hartford Community Interactive.

“This type of hatred has no place in Connecticut,” Larson said in a statement.

The messages appeared on screen for more than two minutes as Fay and Larson spoke and contained profane, sexual and anti-LGBTQ language.

Larson noted that Fay is Connecticut's first LGBTQ congressional candidate.

Messages seeking comment were left for Fay and McCormick on Tuesday.